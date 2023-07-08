ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 100 tattoo artists set up shop at Isleta Resort and Casino. What for? The annual New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta.

This is the 11th year the event has been held showcasing local talent and art.

For one artist, learning to tattoo became a turning point to turn his life around.

“For me, it kinda saved my life. I probably would have been in prison for the rest of my life, but when I got out, I had something I was good at. I didn’t think about doing wrong. I wanted to do my art, and I was given a path to live a new life,” said artist Freddy Negrety.

General admission is $40.

Sunday is the last day of the fiesta. It’ll start at 11 a.m. and finish at 7 p.m.