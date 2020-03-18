Artists files lawsuit against Meow Wolf, claims copyright infringement

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An artist whose work is featured inside Meow Wolf is now suing the art collective claiming copyright infringement. Lauren Adele Oliver is the artist behind the “Space Owl” inside the House of Eternal Return at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports this week, Oliver filed a lawsuit saying she was offered an “artist revenue share”. However, she says the group backpedaled, giving her the option of selling her work or removing it with zero compensation.

Oliver is now seeking more than $1 million. Meow Wolf denies the allegations.