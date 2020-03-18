Artists files lawsuit against Meow Wolf, claims copyright infringement

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An artist whose work is featured inside Meow Wolf is now suing the art collective claiming copyright infringement. Lauren Adele Oliver is the artist behind the “Space Owl” inside the House of Eternal Return at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports this week, Oliver filed a lawsuit saying she was offered an “artist revenue share”. However, she says the group backpedaled, giving her the option of selling her work or removing it with zero compensation.

Oliver is now seeking more than $1 million. Meow Wolf denies the allegations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞