Artist leaves 'mess-terpiece' on sidewalk near Santa Fe Plaza

SANTA FE, NM (KRQE) - Tourists and commuters in Santa Fe were treated to a not-so-pretty sight near the plaza Wednesday morning. They found piles of trash neatly lining the sidewalk in front of the main library.

Empty beer bottles, used to-go containers and coffee cups, this mess is what a group of Santa Fe Parks and Rec employees were forced to clean-up on Wednesday morning.

People who KRQE News 13 spoke to say a man carefully set up the trash Wednesday morning on Marcy Street. They say the man is homeless.

People say they watched him take garbage from a nearby dumpster all day on Tuesday. When they got back to work Wednesday morning, it was all strategically placed right in front of the main library.

According to a video posted by a reporter at The Santa Fe New Mexican, the "mess-terpiece" was a protest against the city. The man responsible told the New Mexican, he's an artist who blames the city for destroying some of his work.

People who were forced to look at the eyesore say this is not an appropriate way to get his point across.

It took the city about 20 minutes to clean up the mess. The homeless artist told The New Mexican he was cited for littering.