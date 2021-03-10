Artist files lawsuit in an effort to preserve mural

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The creator of a downtown Santa Fe mural is asking the courts to step in to keep his work from being torn down. Gilberto Guzman created the mural called “Multi-Cultural” on the Halpin State Archives building along Guadalupe Street in the 1980s.

However, the building is being transformed into the Vladem Contemporary Art Museum and the mural might be torn down. On Monday, Guzman filed a lawsuit in district court against the state Department of Cultural Affairs trying to stop the demolition.

Guzman argues the plan violates his contract with the state to maintain the mural over the years. He also claims it violates his rights as an artist.