Artist creates mural dedicated to murdered Santa Fe High basketball star

SANTA FE, NM (KRQE) — A mural honoring Santa Fe High basketball star and future University of New Mexico Lobo J.B. White, who was shot and killed over the summer, is now displayed right where his family can see it every day.

Jude Voss the grandmother of Santa Fe High school basketball phenom J.B. White. She said she misses her grandson everyday, since he was killed at a house party over the summer.

“He was my everything, I was so proud of him and I just wanted to follow him with his dreams,” said Voss.

J.B. is beloved by the Santa Fe community and throughout New Mexico. So much so, Sebastian Vela, a local artist and family friend whose murals of Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles that have gained national attention, wanted to do the same for the hometown hero.

“I knew this wall was huge, but I knew J.B.’s impact was huge, for our community, so we couldn’t go any smaller than this,” said Vela.

Vela has been working from dawn until dusk everyday for the past week, to complete the 560 foot mural just outside Voss’ window at her Santa Fe home.

“I think whenever I drive up and I do leave the house I’m going to always look at it and it’s just so beautiful,” said Voss.

The mural is set to be complete by the end of the week and will continue to carry on the memory of a young man who is missed by many. “I would just tell him that we just love you and you don’t need to be the NBA player, we just want you back,” said Voss.

Voss said she’s planning a private event on Saturday to unveil the mural to J.B.’s closest friends and family.