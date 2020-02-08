Live Now
Artesia refinery emitting high levels of chemical

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report says a New Mexico oil refinery is one of the worst polluters.

The Environmental Integrity Project found the Holly-Frontier Navajo Refinery in Artesia is emitting high levels of benzene. The chemical is found in crude oil and used to make plastics and pesticides. Prolonged exposure can damage bone marrow and decrease red blood cells.

The report found the levels coming from the Artesia refinery are four times’ higher than the benchmarks set by the EPA but still within federal law.

Nine other refineries, including six in Texas, also had high levels.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

