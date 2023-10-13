ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police gave an update on what led to an officer involved shooting with Artesia Police Thursday morning.

Police say there was an argument between two men in the parking lot of the Artesia Public Safety Complex. The argument escalated and one man shot and killed 42-year-old Mark Rommel. Artesia Police Officer Christopher Gallegos was in the immediate area and fired at the suspect, striking him. The suspect was airlifted to a hospital for injuries.