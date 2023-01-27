ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) — Artesia police are investigating the death of an unattended newborn. They were called to the scene early Friday morning.
Officers responded to the Artesia General Hospital Emergency Room around 2:30 a.m. after the death was reported.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Woman gets 2-day jail sentence after ABQ police find over 800 fentanyl pills
- Albuquerque: Driver flees after fatal crash in southwest Albuquerque
- Legislature: State lawmakers look to raise minimum wage to $15.50
- New Mexico: Concerts coming to New Mexico in 2023
It’s not yet known how the baby died or who brought the baby to the hospital. Based on the initial investigation, police said the hospital staff made every effort to save the child’s life.
Right now, officials are trying to determine the cause of death.