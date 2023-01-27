ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) — Artesia police are investigating the death of an unattended newborn. They were called to the scene early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the Artesia General Hospital Emergency Room around 2:30 a.m. after the death was reported.

It’s not yet known how the baby died or who brought the baby to the hospital. Based on the initial investigation, police said the hospital staff made every effort to save the child’s life.

Right now, officials are trying to determine the cause of death.