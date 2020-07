LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is increasing an award for information leading to the arrest whoever is responsible for church explosions in Las Cruces. It happened Sunday, August 2, 2015, at approximately 8:20 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church and Holy Cross Catholic Church. The award is now $50,000.

“We’re grateful for the support we’ve received on this case from our local and federal partners,” said Miguel Dominguez in a press release Friday, interim chief for the Las Cruces Police Department. “We hope the enhanced reward will lead to the suspect, or suspects, in this case.”