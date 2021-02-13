Artesia High students supporting local troops overseas

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of high school students in Artesia is showing their support for the New Mexico National Guard. “We did it completely virtually,” said Jennifer Humble, the Artesia High School Student Council advisor. Despite being unable to go to school in person for the past year, Humble’s six students are still finding ways to give back to their community.

Coach Jackson Bickel served in the New Mexico National Guard for twelve years. He and Artesia Sergent Justin Silva were the inspiration for the student’s current project. The students worked with their classmates collecting donations to build nearly 100 care packages for troops serving in the New Mexico Army National Guard 720th Transportation Company.

“They really put in a lot of effort to make these goodie bags the best of the best,” said Artesia High School Junior Nataly Leon. This isn’t the first time the Bulldogs have shown their support for local troops. Back in August, they helped Coach Bickel with a send-off for Sergent Justin Silva before he was deployed.

The students say they learned a lot while collecting all of the necessary supplies for their current care packages. “It doesn’t just take one person. If you’re not willing to ask for help and give to others, some things just won’t work,” said Artesia High School Sophomore, Bailee Rutherford. The group Holly Frontier will put the care packages together and ship them to the troops, there’s no timeline for when the soldiers will get them.