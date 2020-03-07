Artesia Elementary Schools get new STEM learning centers

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – The oil and gas industry has been booming in Southeast New Mexico, and today one of those companies wanted to give back to the area.

They presented all elementary schools in Artesia with some cool new tools to help them with science and math. “It’s super cool, cause you get to learn like, how to code,” said fifth-grader Jonah Doporto.

Students at Hermosa Elementary in Artesia got to spend their morning playing and learning with their new mobile STEM centers. Devon Energy, The Chase Foundation, and the Cal Ripkin foundation provided the learning centers and were on hand to see the kids interact with their new learning tools.

“We put emphasis in STEM education particularly science and math. It’s a big part of what we do in the oil and gas industry, but the biggest take away for me today is the mile on the kid’s face,” said Vice President of New Mexico Operations for Devon Energy, John Rianes.

The mobile learning centers were distributed to all seven elementary schools in Artesia, a childhood learning center, and a library. The project is aimed at increasing the number of minority and at-risk youth pursuing science, technology, and math careers. The centers provide computers, access to the internet, and a 3-D printer.

“It just like, makes learning more fun. So people would rather be learning, instead of looking at a piece of paper or doing a worksheet,” said Jonah.

The learning centers focus on combining technology with math and science to make learning more exciting. Teachers are thrilled to see what the kids can do with these new tools. “It’s a great opportunity for the kids and our teachers to use the space to take STEM to another level,” said J.R. Null Artesia Superintendent.