Artesia corn maze draws inspiration from the state

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s fall in New Mexico and that means pumpkins and corn mazes but one is getting some special attention from the state. Heirloom Acres is open for the fall season and has a New Mexico theme for this year’s corn maze design. The 20-acre pumpkin patch opened back in 2019. Last year, the park was open but was held entirely outside to comply with the state’s regulations during the pandemic.

Owner Stuart Joy says he’s excited to be back again this year. “I’ll tell you what it’s the farmers’ favorite time of the year. It’s harvest season. But for us, that do these agritainment venues, we’re harvesting fun and good memories.”

The small, family pumpkin patch is a side job for owners. This year, they wanted the pumpkin patch and corn maze to have a more New Mexican touch, so they turned the maze into the shape of a Zia symbol and two green chiles being roasted above a fire.

Allyson says the maze is a great way to show the spirit of New Mexico “I did not grow up in agriculture, and I had no idea how much I would love the growth process that you just see as dirt then seeing the crops come up,” Allyson said, also part owner.

They plant corn in April and survey from the ground. It’s then cut in July to get the design just right and nature does the rest. They’re also proud of their pumpkins this year which are now New Mexico-grade certified pumpkins by the state’s Tourism Department.

“We really need this after last year. You know all the politics that got around COVID and everything. I think we just need a reminder that we are in things together and we all care and have similar values for the most part,” Stuart said.

Last year, the corn maze was in the theme of “Bee a light” with a bee centerpiece with the words ‘inspire hope’ during the pandemic, drawing inspiration from the song of the same name by Thomas Rhett. The pumpkin patch and maze are open Friday through Sunday. October 30 is the last day they’re open.