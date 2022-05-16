LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A new program from the Los Alamos County Community Services Department hopes to get residents involved in public art. The Community Art Tunnel Program will allow artists to create their own works of art along the underpass of the Canyon Rim Trail.
There are 79 spaces artists can choose from at no cost. All they have to do is scan the QR code on the site and fill out a short form, then they can begin creating their piece of art.
Then each year, the walls will be repainted and the process will start again. Officials are hosting a ribbon-cutting for the Community Art Tunnel Friday at 2 p.m.