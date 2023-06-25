LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Artwork from New Mexico State University’s (NMSU) students is being displayed as a part of the “Honors Art Collective.”

The exhibit was curated by Natalia Martinez, who’s been involved in art from an early age. She graduated in May 2023 and is pursuing graduate school.

“Later on in my college career, I was lucky to have access to NMSU’s phenomenal Museum Conservation program, led by Silvia Marinas-Feliner,” Martinez said. “She inspired me to think critically about preserving art for the sake of valuing material heritage and history. I believe curators can be an active force in creating a diverse, inclusive, and innovative future for the art world.”

The Collective exhibit is inside the William B. Conroy Honors Center. It opened on April 14 and has seen around 300 visitors.

Pieces in the collection are from students going to school for all types of degrees, not just art.

“A crucial element of this exhibition was to display the artwork of various student classifications and degree paths,” Martinez said. “My hope is that the NMSU community sees the artistic potential of these students. The level of engagement given by NMSU students, staff, and faculty continues to exceed my expectations. The amount of support I received is a testament to the exhibition’s success. I feel lucky to have received this opportunity, to have worked with an incredible student exhibition team and with extraordinary artists.”

