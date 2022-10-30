LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Do you have an eye for art? New Mexico State University’s Art Department is inviting the public out to an open house to showcase students’ work.

The open house, which takes place next Saturday, will kick off at 10 a.m. at Devasthali Hall. The event ends at 5 p.m. and is free to the public

The hall had opened just before COVID shut down the state. The department said this open house is a great way to invite the public to learn about the building and art program.

The open house will host workshops, pop-up shows, and student art sales. Workshops on site will be filled on a first come first serve basis.