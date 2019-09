NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Investigators are asking for help finding the person who started four fires on the Navajo Nation.

The fires were set at the Navajo Agricultural Products Industry, south of Ojo Amarillo, on July 26, August 21, and September 1. The Bureau of Indian Affairs believes an arsonist is at work.

A $10,000 reward is offered for any information leading to the suspect.