ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police said an officer-involved shooting left a suspect injured. It happened on Friday evening.

Officers were trying to serve an arrest warrant for 61-year-old Robert Archuleta around 7 in the evening.

After talking with officers, they said Archuleta pulled a gun, and one of the officers fired at him.

He was taken to the hospital and was listed in serious-but-stable condition last night.

State Police, Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, and Roswell Police are investigating the shooting.