Arrest warrant made for Clovis shooting suspect

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Police have identified a suspect in an early morning shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to a home around five Saturday morning near Estacado Boulevard after someone reported hearing multiple shots fired and could hear yelling and screaming. Officers found 29-year-old Brandon Brooks with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dyonjai Jones, 22, was named as a suspect with an arrest warrant out for charges including assault with intent to commit a violent felony and aggravated battery.