Arrest made in murder of local high school basketball star

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe county Sheriff’s detectives have charged a 16-year-old Santa Fe resident with an open count of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a handgun, and negligent use of a deadly weapon in the shooting death of FeDonta “J.B.” Mikel White, Jr.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported shooting at 33 Camino Chupadero in Santa Fe around 3:30 Saturday morning. According to witnesses, a party was being held at the residence in Chupadero. Gunshots were heard around 3:30 and White had been shot.

Officials say friends of White took him to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. While on the way to the hosptial, White’s friends encountered EMS first-responders who transported the victim to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to investigators, White and 16-year-old Estevan Mateo Montoya got into a physical fight, which resulted in Montoya shooting White. Montoya then fled the crime scene and was caught later with the assistance of the Santa Fe Police Department. Montoya has been charged and is being held a the Santa Fe County Juvenile Detention Center.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact detectives at (505) 428- 3720.