ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Arizona woman was sentenced to five years for the death of a driver in a June 2018 crash on the Navajo Nation. Kayla Baker, 26, was sentenced on August 29 in federal court after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter on May 19.

According to court records, Baker was driving while intoxicated when she tried passing another vehicle on the road. She steered into the path of an oncoming vehicle, which Baker crashed into, killing the other driver as well as injuring the other car’s passenger.

Records show Baker’s blood alcohol content was .12 and THC was found in her system. Alcohol was also found in Baker’s car. After being released from prison, Baker will have three years of supervised release.