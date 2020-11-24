Arizona man wanted for deadly stabbing in Chama

CHAMA, N.M. (KRQE) – An Arizona man is wanted for stabbing a man to death at a New Mexico gas station. It happened at the Speedway in Chama Saturday.

According to Rio Arriba County Deputies, Al Jarmar Howery was sitting in his car outside the store when a man approached him, reached into the car, and stabbed him with no apparent provocation. Surveillance video shows the man then dragging Howery out of the car and continuing to stab him.

There happened to a be deputy in the store who ended up firing a shot but the suspect identified as Jonathan Barlow got away on foot and the Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office is looking for him.

