EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 42-year-old Arizona man died in a motorcycle crash in Las Cruces late Saturday evening, Dec. 16, Las Cruces Police said.



About 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Las Cruces Police and Fire were dispatched to a report of a motorcycle crash on North Main Street near Oban Court. First responders arrived to find a crashed motorcycle and its driver suffering from what were called critical injuries.



The motorcyclist, identified as 42-year-old Jesse Kelly, of Arizona, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.



Traffic investigators say Kelly was traveling north on Main Street on a motorcycle when he lost control around a curve. The motorcycle struck the center median north of Oban Court. Kelly was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the concrete center median, police said.



The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.



Traffic investigators believe speed and alcohol were likely factors that contributed to the crash.



No other vehicles were involved.