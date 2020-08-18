‘Arizona Hatch chili’ recipe misidentifies New Mexico staple

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – First Colorado and now Arizona. New Mexico Magazine wrote a feature on a curious web recipe on the heels of New Mexico’s good-natured battle with Colorado over which state grows the best chile.

An online recipe appears to relocate one of New Mexico’s favorite varieties of chile. A cook on AllRecipes.com showed off his “Arizona Hatch Chili” stew recipe. The chef not only credits Arizona with Hatch chile but also labels the dish as “chili” and not “chile”.

Latest News: