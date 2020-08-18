‘Arizona Hatch chili’ recipe misidentifies New Mexico staple

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – First Colorado and now Arizona. New Mexico Magazine wrote a feature on a curious web recipe on the heels of New Mexico’s good-natured battle with Colorado over which state grows the best chile.

An online recipe appears to relocate one of New Mexico’s favorite varieties of chile. A cook on AllRecipes.com showed off his “Arizona Hatch Chili” stew recipe. The chef not only credits Arizona with Hatch chile but also labels the dish as “chili” and not “chile”.

