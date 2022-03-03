(Stacker) – Supply and demand drive the real estate market, affecting everything from building and lot values to availability for buyers and sellers. These forces are usually closely aligned with an area’s economy, job market, population, demographics, location, interest rates, and several other constantly evolving factors. The coronavirus pandemic put an enormous strain on the economy, but created a real estate boom driven largely by people buying second homes as vacation properties.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Santa Fe, NM using data from Zillow. Areas are ranked by the change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes and apartments over the last year as of January 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.9% to $325,677.

#6. Cerrillos, NM

– 1 year price change: +6.0%

– 5 year price change: +40.3%

– Typical home value: $325,560

#5. Santa Cruz, NM

– 1 year price change: +18.2%

– 5 year price change: +41.0%

– Typical home value: $273,009

#4. Santa Fe, NM

– 1 year price change: +19.4%

– 5 year price change: +50.4%

– Typical home value: $518,538

#3. Edgewood, NM

– 1 year price change: +20.3%

– 5 year price change: +55.9%

– Typical home value: $332,294

#2. Lamy, NM

– 1 year price change: +21.5%

– 5 year price change: +52.7%

– Typical home value: $717,597

#1. Stanley, NM

– 1 year price change: +22.5%

– 5 year price change: +58.7%

– Typical home value: $370,573