NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest announced Thursday some areas around the Cerro Pelado Fire burn scar in the Jemez Ranger District are now open again. Some areas still remain closed due to flash flooding risk.

Visitors can now access Forest Service lands, roads and trails in the area. Popular sites such as Jemez Falls, the areas around Jemez Falls and the Paliza campground will now be open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to be cautions of falling trees, rocks and flash flooding due to monsoon rains.

Areas remaining closed: