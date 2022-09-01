NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest announced Thursday some areas around the Cerro Pelado Fire burn scar in the Jemez Ranger District are now open again. Some areas still remain closed due to flash flooding risk.
Visitors can now access Forest Service lands, roads and trails in the area. Popular sites such as Jemez Falls, the areas around Jemez Falls and the Paliza campground will now be open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to be cautions of falling trees, rocks and flash flooding due to monsoon rains.
Areas remaining closed:
- Battleship Rock
- East Fork Trail 137 between the Jemez Falls Trailhead and Battleship Rock
- Soda Dam
- Bluffs Fishing Access
- Spanish Queen Picnic Area
- Vista Linda Campground
- River’s Bend Fishing Access
- San Diego Fishing Access
- Las Casitas Fishing Access
- La Junta Fishing Access