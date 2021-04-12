Archdiocese of Santa Fe warns of possible ‘financial flood’

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Archdiocese of Santa Fe says a ‘financial flood’ is coming and is banking on a settlement to stop it. A letter from Reverend Glennon Jones is posted on the archdiocese’s website.

It says they are in the progress of collecting donations for a bankruptcy settlement caused by more than 400 claims of abuse by priests and other clergies over decades. The letter says if the bankruptcy settlement fails, nothing would be safe from liquidation to pay for legal costs and lawsuits; That includes churches and schools.

