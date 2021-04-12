Archdiocese of Santa Fe warns of possible ‘financial flood’

[1] New Mexico governor signs marijuana legalization legislation Cannabis is officially set to be legal in New Mexico. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the legislation on Monday. In 90 days, people will be allowed to grow cannabis for personal use. You can also have up to two ounces of it. Commercial sales will be legal next April. Lawmakers say it could bring in nearly $320 million in just the first year. The governor also signed a law allowing some people previously convicted of marijuana-related crimes to have the convictions expunged.

[2] Albuquerque concert shows people violating public health order New images show major COVID-violations downtown during a concert at a City-approved event. The City held the Albuquerque Art walk on Central a few weeks ago. During that event, a local photographer captured the concert near seventh street in a parking lot behind the historic El Rey Theater. Bernalillo County is in the yellow so outdoor concerts are allowed with 25% occupancy. Pictures reveal people crammed into a small space, not practicing social distancing and few were wearing face masks. It's unclear who put together the concert. The City told KRQE News 13 they're willing to work with organizers to understand the rules but would not specifically say if anyone will be cited.