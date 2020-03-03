Archdiocese of Santa Fe to continue liturgical flu safety measures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention continues to have New Mexico listed as having widespread flu outbreaks and the international outbreak of the coronavirus, the Archdiocese of Santa Fe will continue liturgical safety measures and restrictions.

Archbishop of Santa Fe, John C. Wester is asking that all pastors, archdiocesan leaders, and principals remind clergy to participate in the following safeguards to avoid spreading the flu and to minimize the spread of viruses:

Communicants must receive Holy Communion in the hand and not on the tongue

Remind community to wash hands often and not touch your faces

During the Sign of Peace, nod your head to avoid bodily contact

Refrain from holding hands during the Our Father, instead extend hands toward heaven or fold hands

Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion are encouraged to wash their hands after distributing Communion

Those who are sick, coughing or sneezing are encouraged to stay home. Sunday television masses are available in English and Spanish

