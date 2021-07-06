Archdiocese of Santa Fe says property auction postponed

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Archdiocese of Santa Fe is delaying its auction. The archdiocese is planning to auction 732 of its properties as a way to help settle its bankruptcy filing relating to the priest sex abuse lawsuits.

In 2018, the archdiocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to sell the properties after nearly 400 claims of abuse have been filed with some allegedly occurring decades ago.

Officials with the archdiocese said in a letter that the auction, originally scheduled for July 21, is being delayed because some of the properties are still being analyzed. Officials say the auction will be rescheduled but a date has not been announced.

According to the letter from the archdiocese, the auction company, SVN Auction Services, plans to advertise the event widely so those interested can look at properties included in the auction.