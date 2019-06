SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) The Archdiocese of Santa Fe filed for bankruptcy to cover the growing number of lawsuits, but it appears not all of those cases are for sexual abuse cases.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, among the bulk of cases, some include accident claims involving fallen crosses, and defamation.

An attorney for the church says he hopes to have the cases resolved within the next six months to a year. The total number of cases is set to be made public later this week.