ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Archdiocese of Santa Fe is hoping to prevent the spread of the flu with some temporary changes at mass.

The Archdiocese is encouraging parishioners to nod instead of shaking hands or hugging during the sign of the peace. Church officials are also asking parishioners not to hold hands when praying the Our Father.

Those who are sick are asked to stay home.