Archdiocese cancels pilgrimages to El Santuario de Chimayo, Tome Hill

403121 04: Good Friday pilgrims wait to enter the Santuario de Chimayo church March 29, 2002 in Chimayo, NM. Over 30,000 faithfuls make the traditional pilgrimage to the small church in northern New Mexico which is supposed to contain healing powers. (Photo by Neil Jacobs/Getty Images)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation, New Mexico State Police, and the Archdiocese are asking residents to stay home during Holy Week as the pilgrimages to El Santuario de Chimayo and Tome Hill have been canceled. According to a press release from NMDOT, the Archdioceses has made the decision to cancel all pilgrimages and special processions out of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to concern for the safety of those traveling to the sacred sites.

El Santuario de Chimayo will be closed Holy Thursday through Easter Monday which is April 1 through April 5. The El Santuario grounds, chapel, and restrooms will also be closed.

As safety provisions provided by the NMDOT will not be available, there will be no lighting structures, trash bins, traffic signs, electronic message boards, barrels, and cones. NMDOT reports that in addition to the assigned NMSP patrols in the district, additional officesr will be in the Santuario area starting on Thursday, April 1 through Saturday, April 3.

“The DOT understands how disappointing this must be for many New Mexicans, but the COVID danger remains and without added safety provisions the risk of injury or death by walking on poorly lit, high-traffic roadways is too great,” said Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval. “Please take care and celebrate safely at home. The department is grateful for everyone’s understanding and cooperation.”