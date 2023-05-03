MADRID, N.M. (KRQE) – The Madrid Film Festival is prepping for their upcoming festivities, looking for filmmakers to apply this year. With filmmaking being as big as it is here in New Mexico, the Madrid Film Festival wants to make it even easier to get creative and find filmmakers at every stage of their career.

The Madrid Film Festival is open to everyone. The film itself just needs to be under twenty minutes long and has to be made within New Mexico over the past year. “You can make a movie on your phone for zero dollars, you can submit it to our festival for zero dollars and you could walk away with $500,” said festival director, Andrew Wice.

Last year, the festival recieved over 35 hours of film before cutting that down to a two hour program. Organizer Andrew Wice hopes even more people will get involved this year. “There’s nothing quite like seeing something you’ve made show up on the big screen in front of all your friends and strangers and hear the applause of the crowd,” said Wice.

There are a handful of awards for winners. Like cash prizes for genre winners including ‘Best Documentary’ and ‘Best Music Video’ and a $500 prize for ‘Best Local Film’ plus a separate $500 prize for ‘Best Film’ overall.

The film festival will be held September 8th-10th. Applications for the film festival opened up on May 1st, you have until July 28th to apply.