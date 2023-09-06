NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Applications are open for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Honors Internship. The internship is open for full-time undergraduate and graduate students and gives students the opportunity to work across the country, including New Mexico.

Paid interns will spend ten weeks alongside FBI Special Agents and professional staff to support investigations, work on a wide variety of projects, and learn about the FBI’s mission. Students from all educational backgrounds; STEM, arts, communication, and more, are encouraged to apply.

The application posting, eligibility requirements, and more information can be found at: www.fbijobs.gov. The deadline to apply is Sept. 20, 2023, at 9:59 p.m. MT.

Anyone with questions about the program can email the FBI Albuquerque Recruiting Team at: albuquerqueapplicant@fbi.gov.