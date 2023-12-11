NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Local entrepreneurs are getting a unique opportunity to pitch their business concept with the 9th annual Ski Lift Pitch Contest at Taos Ski Valley. Applications for the pitch contest are now open.

During the event in early 2024, the New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division partnering with CNM Ingenuity, will allow hopeful entrepreneurs to pitch their business concept to potential investors. Hopeful entrepreneurs pitch their concept while riding up the ski lift. “There’s a great elevator pitch that we do as an entrepreneur so this is kind of a spin on that, which is fun because you are on a ski lift. This is very similar to a shark tank situation where you only have a few minutes,” said Karina Armijo with NM Outdoor Recreation Division.

Taos Bakes walked away as winners in the first year of the contest in 2015 and is still a notable highlight for the competition. Officials say they are excited to see what business ventures come out of the 2024 contest. Applications are open until January 8. To apply for the ski lift pitch contest, click here.