Applications now available for Santa Fe Plaza Pushcart Vendor Program

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe Office of Constituent Services is now accepting applications for the Plaza Pushcart Vendor Program allowing merchants to sell their products in the historic location. The City of Santa Fe reports that applicants must be a resident of Santa Fe.

There are two licenses currently available. Applications must be submitted in person to the Office of Constituent Services which is located at City Hall at 200 Lincoln Avenue.

The City states that applications will be reviewed for completeness and those that are incomplete will not be accepted. The application fee of $25 will be collected at the time the application is reviewed and approved.

The license term will be valid from June 2021 through December 2022. The deadline to submit completed applications is Friday, June 18, 2021, by 4 p.m. As the Constituent Services offices are currently closed due to COVID-19, applicants are asked to call 505-955-6048 when they are ready to submit their application to schedule an appointment. Applications can be downloaded online.