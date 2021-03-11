Applications for illegal dumping grants now being accepted

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department announced Thursday they are now accepting applications for Recycling and Illegal Dumping (RAID) Fund grants for scrap tire management, illegal dumpsite abatement, and recycling and composting projects. According to a news release, municipalities, counties, solid waste authorities, cooperative associations, land grant communities, Pueblos, nations, and tribes are eligible for funds totaling $800,000.

NMED says grant funding may be used to offset the cost of scrap tire collection and recycling, establish recycling facilities, purchase equipment, purchase products produced by a recycling facility using materials from New Mexico, create educational outreach and marketing campaigns, develop recycling infrastructure, abate illegal dumpsites, contract with vendors to promote recycling and more.

The department says illegal dumping results in pollution, is an eyesore, and can negatively affect property values. They also said dumpsites, like scrap tires, can collect water and become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. The department says ineligible entities are encouraged to partner with eligible entities.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on March 23. For more information or to apply, visit env.nm.gov/solid-waste/grant-programs.