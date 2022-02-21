SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state wants to help communities clean up illegal dumpsites and increase recycling. They’ve earmarked $800,000 for their 2023 recycling and illegal dumping grant program.

Communities can apply to help deal with scrap tire management, illegal dump site abatement, and recycling or compositing projects. They’re now taking applications, and are due by March 25. A list of projects that were funded in previous years is available to view online. The application is available online as well.