Appellate court judge to fill New Mexico high court vacancy

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State Court of Appeals Judge Briana Zamora has been named to the New Mexico Supreme Court, filling the vacancy left by the retirement of Justice Barbara Vigil. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office announced the appointment Friday. The governor selected Zamora, 47, from a list of candidates provided by a nominating commission.

Before joining the appellate court, Zamora served as a judge in New Mexico’s busiest judicial district in Albuquerque. She has presided over thousands of criminal cases and specialty courts during her time on the bench and also worked as assistant state attorney general and assistant district attorney.

A graduate of Cibola High School, she earned undergraduate degrees in government and psychology from New Mexico State University. She graduated with honors from the University of New Mexico School of Law in 2000.

Zamora also is a member of the steering committee for the Commission on Equity and Inclusion and the Tribal State Judicial Consortium.