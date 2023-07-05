NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A big win in court for a New Mexico man, seeking justice from the sheriff’s deputy, who held him at gunpoint without good cause.

Mario Rosales was driving home in 2018 when he passed a truck, and the driver, then-Chaves County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Bradshaw started following him.

The deputy, driving his personal vehicle, out of uniform, and with his two-year-old son in the truck, followed Rosales all the way home, and pointed a gun at him.

“Deputy Bradshaw in his personal vehicle and with his own child in the in the vehicle with him, decided to follow Mr. Rosales home block him in his driveway, accost him with profanities and ultimately point a gun at him,” said Marie Miller, an attorney with the Institute for Justice who represents Rosales.

Bradshaw was fired from the sheriff’s office, arrested, and convicted of aggravated assault and child abuse. But when Rosales tried to sue the former deputy on the civil side, the judge threw out the case, on the grounds that Bradshaw was a law enforcement officer at the time.

“At the district court, the court decided that Deputy Bradshaw is entitled to qualified immunity that the officer did violate Mario’s Fourth Amendment rights, but that qualified immunity shields him from liability,” Miller said Wednesday.

With the help of the nonprofit Institute for Justice, Rosales appealed that decision. Wednesday, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in his favor. The court said even though courts will protect officers on the job dealing with criminals, they will not protect officers who are themselves committing criminal acts. The ruling now makes it possible for Rosales to take Bradshaw back to civil court and sue for damages.

For the criminal convictions, Bradshaw was facing more than six years in prison. He was sentenced to two.