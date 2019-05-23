App created by Santa Fe man brings pictures to life Video

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - A Santa Fe man has come up with an app that has endless possibilities, bringing pictures to life.

A brand new app is taking something as ordinary as a business card and turning it into something out of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

"The video can be displayed in an immersive mode, which is what is being done in my card," says Robert Erlichman.

Founder of the RealityX2 app Robert Erlichman says the app is bringing new life to what you see on paper.

"You have a flat image, then up comes the three-dimensional object out of that flat image," Erlichman says.

The Santa Fe developer says when you use the app to scan a picture that has a RealityX2 code embedded, video and even 3D animations can appear.

"If you have a story to tell this is a way to tell your story on steroids," Erlichman says.

Tourism Santa Fe is already thinking of more ways to use the app next year. Officials say the 2019 tourism guide featured 15 augmented experiences.

"The more exciting and the more interesting we can make it the better it is," says Tourism Santa Fe Executive Director Randy Randall.

The app will even play a part in the burning of Zozobra, with embedded video on this year's Zozobra glass.

"The glass will actually be interactive," Randall says.

Right now, Erlichman says he's working with local artists, publishers and museums, and he believes the possibilities for the app are endless.

"You could open a history book and Abraham Lincoln could start talking to you, and he could actually be standing up out of the book," Erlichman says.

The RealityX2 app is free.

So how do you embed an image with video for this so-called augmented reality app? You'll have to contact the company for that answer.

