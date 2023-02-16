ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said they caught two bank robbers in the act.

APD said its Auto Theft Unit was doing undercover surveillance on a vehicle stolen from the Sunport car rental lot early Tuesday morning.

The detectives used the vehicle’s GPS to track the vehicle as it drove to several banks, including the US Bank on Louisiana. They claimed they saw a man with a limp carry a paper note into the building and then went back to the vehicle before it sped away.

Those detectives then heard a call about a bank theft at that location with a vehicle and a suspect with that same description.

Police tracked the vehicle down again at Isleta Casino and arrested the suspects. They were identified as Sirsteven McGriff and Daniel Garcia, who’s also known as Luis Sanchez.

They said both men admitted to stealing the vehicle from the airport and robbing the bank.