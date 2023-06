CARNUEL, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department’s (APD) SWAT responded to Carnuel Tuesday.

APD said a wanted person with a felony warrant was located in the community east of Albuquerque just after 2 p.m. They were found at 1 Coyote Springs Road.

The person didn’t want to leave the residence, so the SWAT crew was called to the scene, officials said.

The roads in the area were shut down.