APD boat sent to Española to assist with search for missing girl

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE)- The search continues for the missing five-year-old Española girl and Albuquerque Police are adding to the efforts. Renezme Calzada was reportedly last seen playing in front of her stepfather’s home on Sunday morning.

There have been little clues to help authorities in the disappearance of Renezmae. Wednesday, Albuquerque police sent up one of their boats to help comb through the Rio Grande.

KRQE News 13 saw crews in the water Tuesday, but local law enforcement tells crews the boat APD sent up Wednesday will be able to better tread through the marshes.

From the views from Sky News 13, crews went back to the same area in the Rio Grande near the Santa Clara Pueblo in their search Wednesday. However, as time goes on with no signs of Renezmae, people in the community are getting more worried she won’t be found alive.

“Bring her back. Somebody’s worried. I would be really worried,” said Española resident Benito Martinez. “I don’t know how the parents feel but bring her back.”

The five-year-old was last spotted at her stepfather’s home Sunday around 9 a.m. Officials have been questioning the stepfather, Malcolm Torres, about the disappearance but haven’t released any more specific details.

So far, no charges have been filed against anyone for the little girl’s disappearance. The girl’s mother posted on social media she was t work when the child was gone and Torres was supposed to watch her.

The child’s mother says she wasn’t told until later Sunday night that Renezmae was missing. That’s when she called 911.

Officials have not confirmed that information. A news conference will be held on Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m.