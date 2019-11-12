‘Antiques Roadshow’ comes to Santa Fe

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 21: Series Executive Producer Marsha Bemko speaks onstage during the ‘ Antiques Roadshow/”Treasures from History and Hollywood” ‘ panel discussion at the PBS portion of the 2014 Winter Television Critics Association tour at Langham Hotel on January 21, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- “Antiques Roadshow” will be making a stop in New Mexico as part of its 2020 Production Tour on Tuesday, June 16.

PBS’s ongoing series “Antiques Roadshow” allows people to get their antique items appraised by specialists in fine art and antiques. The show is seen by up to eight million viewers each week.

During each stop of the 2020 events, three episodes will be created per city as part of the production’s 25th season. At each event, about 3,000 guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their items from auction experts.

Each guest may bring two items to be appraised.

Admission to “Antiques Roadshow” is free of charge, however, tickets are required for the event and must be obtained in advance. The 2020 online ticket entry process will be available starting on Tuesday, November 12.