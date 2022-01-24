‘Antiques Roadshow’ comes to Santa Fe summer 2022

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – PBS’s “Antiques Roadshow” is visiting New Mexico this summer, stopping in Santa Fe. The show will be at Santa Fe’s Museum Hill on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, for an all-day appraisal event as part of its 27th production tour.

According to a news release from the production, guests at each appraisal event will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques from experts from America’s leading auction houses and independent dealers. The show will allow each ticketed guest to bring two items for appraisal.

During this production tour, the show will visit the following locations:

Tuesday, May 10- Cheekwood Estate & Gardens in Nashville, TN

Tuesday, May 31- Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, ID

Tuesady, June 14- Santa Fe’s Museum Hill in Santa Fe, NM

Wednesday, June 22- Filoli in Woodside, CA

Tuesday, July 12- Shelburne Museum in Shelburne, VT

Admission to “Antiques Roadshow” is free however, tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. A sweepstakes provides fans to enter to win one pair of free tickets per household.

The 2022 “Antiques Roadshow” sweepstakes opens on Monday, Jan. 24. Additional information is available at pbs.org/roadshowtickets. The deadline for sweepstakes entries is on Monday, March 21, 2022.

According to the news release, all events for “Antiques Roadshow” will follow COVID-19 policies and most appraisals and filming will reportedly take place outdoors. For more information about upcoming “Antique Roadshow” events visit, pbs.org/wgbh/roadshow/tickets/faq.