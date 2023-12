PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Portales is slated to build its own Safe Haven Baby Box.

Back in September, Portales City Council unanimously approved the construction of a baby box.

That box is planned to be built at the fire department. It is currently unknown when it will be completed.

The Portales box would be the third in southeast New Mexico, with Carlsbad and Hobbs already installing boxes.