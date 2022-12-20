NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There has been another moose sighting in New Mexico. Theresa Ronan captured video of the moose trotting down the road near Ski Santa Fe on Sunday.

Moose sightings in New Mexico are considered rare, with only about a dozen confirmed sightings in the last decade. However, over the last year, there have been quite a few near Mora, Questa and Bloomfield of the same moose.

New Mexico Game and Fish said it’s likely the moose was just popping in with no intention of staying. They also say they believe this moose is a different one, based on his antlers.