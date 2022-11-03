NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish believe the latest moose to be sighted in New Mexico is the same one that’s been spotted before. People in Mora were surprised this week to see a moose hanging around the area. The moose has also been spotted in the area between Mora and Las Vegas.

New Mexico Game and Fish think the recently spotted moose is the same one that was seen on October 3 in Questa. That same moose has also been spotted in Taos Pueblo on October 14.

The moose is a young male. “Generally what we find young male moose looking for new habitat or breeding opportunities as they disperse,” said Ryan Darr with New Mexico Game and Fish Department.

A moose has also been spotted on and off the last few years in Costilla, just across the Colorado state line. New Mexico Game and Fish says they’ve tracked that moose back to Colorado. However, it seems he comes to visit every now and then.

Moose were also seen in the Chama area a few years ago, but officials believe there won’t be a permanent moose population in New Mexico.

Officials will keep an eye on the moose spotted in Mora to see what he’ll do next.

In order to have an established moose population, you would need not only the right conditions but some females. New Mexico Game and Fish says while there have been a couple of females spotted over the years, there’s no evidence they’ve stayed.