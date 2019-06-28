Anonymous donor contributes $150K to Santa Fe fund for migrants

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- A single donor is bumping Santa Fe’s fund to aid migrants to nearly $200,000.

The Fund for Refugees and Asylum Seekers launched after Mayor Alan Webber said the city could not take in migrants. He said it was due to “logistical reasons.”

Instead, he asked residents to donate clothing and money to help transport the migrants. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, in about two months, the fund had only raised around $30,000.

Now, one single anonymous donor is contributing $150,000. The foundation released a listing of the 134 donors with eight of them being anonymous.