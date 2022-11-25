SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe will be hosting its annual Holiday Plaza light celebration on November 25. City staff has been hard at work by hanging 30,000 energy-efficient LED lights and decorating around the Plaza.

Attendees can enjoy live entertainment by Bells of St. Francis, Sol Fire, Santo Nino Choir, and Legacy of Santa Fe Band starting at 4:30 p.m. and will run through 8 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there in a vintage fire truck around the Plaza at 5:15 p.m. Mayor Webber will flip the switch to light up the Plaza at 6:15 p.m.

Hot chocolate and cookies will be available for purchase from the Girl Scout Troup #10651. Food trucks and plaza vendors will also offer items.

The Santa Fe New Mexico will be there to announce the annual, “10 Who Made a Difference” honorees.